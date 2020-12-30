In the 32 years District 4 representative Bill Kyger has spent on the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors, nothing measured up to what it was like to serve in 2020.
“I have probably worked harder since March until now than the 31 years on the board combined,” he said.
When Kyger was appointed chairman of the board in January, it was a task he had done before. Holding a higher leadership role during a global pandemic, however, was a different ballgame.
There were no game plays to follow or books to read up on. Since early March, every day was challenged with a learning curve.
“This year was the most different year,” Kyger said during an interview with the Daily News-Record on Tuesday.
While sitting in an empty Board of Supervisors room, the longtime supervisor reflected on his time serving the county. He joked about how there were probably some people who wish he hadn’t been serving for more than 30 years, adding that if they didn’t like him they should have run against him.
He admitted that he debated running for another four-year term when he ran for reelection in 2019. Those decisions to stay on the board eventually led him to leading the county during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I found the county, county government and myself being reinvented on a daily basis,” he said. “The situation was so fluid.”
As the COVID-19 pandemic heightened in April and the months to come, Kyger said, county residents went from hearing about people testing positive for COVID-19 to having loved ones test positive. It became more personal, and in Kyger’s words, it affected more people.
“That changed the whole dynamic,” he said.
As of Tuesday, the county reported 3,733 positive cases for COVID-19. Of those cases, 214 people have been hospitalized and 39 deaths have been reported.
With the rise of positive cases continuing in the county, Kyger said he has spent the majority of his time in retirement holding meetings over Zoom or speaking with county staff over the phone on a daily basis to discuss what is happening locally.
Now, the challenge the county is facing is getting residents to take the approved vaccine, he said.
Kyger said he understands people are skeptical about receiving the vaccine, but there also needs to be an understanding of the amount of people the vaccine was tested on to be approved.
“If you really care about other people, you have to [take the vaccine],” he said. “It’s time to step up.”
According to the Virginia Department of Health, 387 Rockingham County residents have received the vaccine.
As Kyger’s time as chairman ends and District 3 Supervisor Rick Chandler is expected to be appointed to the seat next month, Kyger said 2020 was one of the hardest-working years he had experienced and a year he won’t forget.
What helped was knowing he wasn’t the only one going through it.
“You realize you’re not the only one going through this — everyone is,” he said. “We are all in this together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.