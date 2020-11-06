When COVID-19 emerged in Rockingham County, it jolted Mary and Jack Whitley’s routine.
The Bridgewater Retirement Community residents had barely been separated during their 45 years of marriage.
Mary lived in independent living, while Jack lived in assisted living. In 2007, he was diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative disease involving the gradual deterioration and death of specific volumes of the brain.
The 68-year-old Mary spent every day with Jack up until March 17, when BRC — like many nursing homes across the country — imposed tight restrictions on visitors.
Mary, although she lived 45 seconds away on campus, wasn’t allowed in the assisted living facility.
She said she understood why.
“They really did their due diligence,” Mary said. “I was all for it.”
The couple relied on phone calls and video chats to keep in touch. In June, BRC arranged a series of meetings for the couple.
For about four weeks, the couple got to see each other every Wednesday, twice outside and twice inside. During one of their meetings, on Father’s Day, she presented him with his wedding band, which she had resized because he lost so much weight.
A few weeks later, on Aug. 5, Mary received a call from the assisted living staff. There wasn’t much time left. Jack’s condition took a turn for the worse, and he decided he no longer wanted food or medicine.
BRC allowed Mary to visit her husband.
“It surprised me because no one was allowed in,” she said.
She spent most of the evening with Jack, 71.
“He held my hand so tightly,” she said. “He had a grip on me.”
Mary left a few hours later.
“He could hear my stomach growling so he said to go home and eat,” Mary said.
The next morning, she received another call from the staff, asking her to come over. The nursing home also allowed their three children to visit, too.
“They got to say their goodbyes to their dad,” she said. “It was just pretty spectacular. Hallmark couldn’t have scripted a better passing for him.”
The decision to allow Jack’s family into the essentially locked-down facility was part of evolving visitation policies in nursing homes in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
BRC President Rodney Alderfer said protecting residents was the primary concern.
“Early on, we took action very quickly,” he said, adding that several policies restricting visitors were put in place. “We’ve gradually been able to relax those.”
At first, he said, there was a lack of information about COVID-19, a lack of personal protective equipment and a lack of testing materials.
While there are still a lot of questions about COVID-19, there’s more information, including BRC’s own data, Alderfer said.
Since March, 33 residents and 31 employees tested positive for the virus, with most having no or mild symptoms. He said no one on campus, that he’s aware of, has died from the virus.
BRC now allows visitors to those in independent living as long as they practice social distancing and wear masks.
Visitation to the assisted living facility is still restricted, but window visits are being arranged.
“As it gets colder, we’re finding safe spaces inside with plexiglass and social distancing,” Alderfer said.
Sunnyside Retirement Community in Rockingham County also started to relax some restrictions, but no visitors are allowed in the assisted living facilities.
The campus has had about a dozen residents and less than 20 staff members test positive since the pandemic started, officials say.
On Monday, Sunnyside began allowing visitation to independent living residents by appointment only.
Before, staff was scheduling visitation outside at a gazebo.
Charlotte Sibold, executive director of Sunnyside, said the scheduling of appointments was to control the number of people going through the front gate, where visitors are screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
She said allowing more visitation is something officials closely monitor.
“It’s been challenging balancing [safety] with emotional needs,” she said, adding that they made an effort to get input from residents when making decisions.
In September, Sunnyside resumed small-group activities, such as arts and crafts, but made sure protocols were in place.
Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg has also eased restrictions and has made accommodations, depending on the facility.
Most visitation is being done outside for long-term care and assisted living residents, although it’s been temporarily suspended for long-term care because of a positive COVID-19 test.
Inside visitation for independent living residents has resumed, although the number of guests is limited and strict infection control guidelines are to be followed, said Maureen Pearson, vice president of marketing and communications.
Twelve residents, including three in short-term rehabilitation, and 21 employees have tested positive.
Pearson said VMRC has worked hard to make sure residents have a way to communicate with their loved ones while stopping the spread of the virus.
“It is difficult to balance the social needs and the health care needs,” she said. “Our priority is health and safety. Throughout the pandemic, we’ve relied on technology to bring residents and their families together.”
Betty Brunk, 86, lives in Park Gables on VMRC’s campus.
She said she’s been trying to make the best of the visitation restrictions.
Each afternoon, about a half-dozen friends from the apartment building gather outside to socialize with each other.
“I call it my mental health hour,” she said. “It helps me a lot.”
After a hiatus of several months, a knitting group that Brunk participates in is now allowed to work in the building’s lounge, but only four residents at a time.
The group makes blankets for children in long-term care.
While she hasn’t had any visitors since the outbreak, she said VMRC is working to allow a small number of guests to visit for Thanksgiving dinner.
She said she’s looking forward to having her daughter visit for a meal.
