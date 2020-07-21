The Old Dominion Athletic Conference, which counts Bridgewater College and Eastern Mennonite University among its membership, announced Tuesday it was postponing fall athletics until 2021.
“The ODAC is one of the nation’s premiere Division III athletic conferences precisely because of our long-standing commitment to the student-athlete experience at all of our institutions,” Bridgewater College president Dr. David Bushman, chair of the ODAC Presidents Council, said in a statement released by the conference. “In light of the broader public health concerns surrounding athletic competitions, the well-being of our campuses and everyone involved in athletic competition made this decision the right one. We have great athletic department leadership across the conference and a superb conference staff and we are all committed to hosting meaningful competition as soon as it is safe to do so.”
Word of the decision began to trickle out late Tuesday afternoon when Southern Virginia University, an affiliate member of the ODAC in football, posted on its Twitter account the conference had voted to postpone football season until after Jan. 1.
Most SVU teams belong to the new Coast 2 Coast league, which took in several members of the former Capital Athletic Conference. That conference is also postponing fall sports.
“We support these proactive steps taken by our conference partners to protect student-athletes and campus communities and, while nothing is certain in this ‘new normal,’ we fully expect to resume regular competitions for the affected fall sports in the upcoming Spring 2021 Semester,” a statement from the Buena Vista school read in part.
Bridgewater, the defending ODAC champion in football, was scheduled to open the season Sept. 12 at Southern Virginia. A game with Gettysburg, which was supposed to the the season opener a week earlier, had already been canceled after the Centennial Conference called off its fall season earlier this summer.
“At Bridgewater College, we deeply value the student-athlete experience and recognize that it enriches the entire campus,” Bushman said. “While we are extremely disappointed that there cannot be athletic competition this fall, it is the right decision. The ODAC intends to sponsor conference competition for fall, winter, and spring sports in the spring semester, and our student-athletes will be engaged on campus this fall to prepare for their competitive seasons later this academic year. We have excellent athletic department leadership and a superb conference staff and we are all committed to hosting meaningful competition as soon as it is safe to do so.”
Eastern Mennonite, which does not have a football team, had previously made the decision to scrap its planned non-conference schedule for fall sports, but intended to play ODAC competition in the fall.
“For all of us involved in athletics at EMU, from student-athletes to coaches and fans, this announcement of the postponement of competition is difficult to hear, but we understand the rationale and the importance of the decision to the greater health of our community,” EMU athletic director Dave King said in a statement released by the school.
EMU sponsors triathlon and men’s volleyball teams that do not compete in the ODAC. The school said decisions on the schedules for those sports would be announced at a later date.
