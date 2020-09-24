Though City Council approved Harrisonburg First Church of the Brethren as a site for Open Doors through the end of the year on Tuesday, that does not necessarily mean the church will operate as a homeless shelter this winter, according to Open Doors Executive Director Josh Ballew.
In a Wednesday interview, Ballew said leaders of Harrisonburg First Church of the Brethren decided Tuesday they wanted more members of the congregation to have a say in the decision and have a set a vote for mid-October.
The usual operating method of Open Doors, a homeless shelter that normally rotates sites throughout the winter, has run into issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to documents from Tuesday’s council meeting.
On March 30, James Madison University’s Godwin Hall’s gymnasium began operating as the location of Open Doors, where it remained until mid-June.
In February, the organization proposed offering year-round shelter services at a cost of around $143,000 annually.
In the winter of 2018-19, Open Doors had an average of 44 guests a night, of which 83% were Valley natives, according to the organization’s statistics.
More than 180 individual people used Open Doors during that time, and 94% used the shelter for less than one month, according to the data.
A leader of the Harrisonburg First Church of the Brethren could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.
