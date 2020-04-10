On April 3, Pilgrim’s Pride employees at the plant just outside Timberville’s town limits protested the working conditions and claimed they had been told by staff that fellow workers had tested positive for COVID-19.
However, after repeated attempts by various methods from the Daily News-Record to get into contact with Pilgrim’s corporate staff, no response was provided for confirmation of such claims by Thursday evening.
Similar calls to other Valley employers have also been unsuccessful.
Confirmation for the claims also could not be obtained through state health officials due to privacy requirements, according to a Thursday interview with Robert Parker, a spokesman for the Virginia Department of Health.
Information VDH cannot give out on patients includes “places of work, places of residence, worship, anything that would provide a location specific to an individual, and of course the identity and identifiers, name, date of birth, age,” Parker said.
And Parker said that even if an employer were to confirm a case of COVID-19, it would not change the VDH’s recommendations to members of the public, no matter one’s proximity to the facility.
“Those recommendations don’t change based on a new case somewhere, and thus far that’s been the situation,” Parker said. “We’ve not disclosed any specifics of cases or outbreaks for that reason.”
Dr. Laura Kornegay, the executive director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, said health officials do not even reveal names of those with positive COVID-19 tests to employers without explicit permission from the patient.
“When we talk with employers, we talk with them about trying to track contacts, what steps they have in place to prevent spread of disease and encouraging them to relay to employees information that they need to know concerning infection within the workplace,” she said.
Employers with workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 are not required by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to inform the rest of their workforce, according to an emailed statement from a Department of Labor spokesperson on Tuesday. OSHA is a part of the Department of Labor.
“OSHA does not require an employer to inform other employees of positive results,” the email said. “However, if the employer is aware of an employee with COVID-19 who may have been in the workplace, they should take all the precautions already advised by OSHA and the CDC.”
And localities also do not receive information about, or even the number of, workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 from employers, according to both Michael Parks, the spokesman for the city of Harrisonburg, and Stephen King, the Rockingham County administrator.
“No employer anywhere has told Rockingham County [staff] they’ve had a case,” King said.
He said staff have been informed about cases in the county by the health department, but also with little identifying information.
“Even if we were aware of specific locations that had [positive COVID-19] tests, the message to them would be the exact same message we are sending out to everyone in the city,” Parks said.
The Virginia Department of Health does inform some in the emergency services sector about where cases are, according to Parker, so that the emergency service personnel can be prepared if they are needed to answer a call at a home of someone with the virus.
“COVID-19 is widespread, so I think the advice the health department would tell everybody is that COVID is present where they are and they should act accordingly,” he said.
The intricacies of sharing important, yet private, information is something government groups are grappling with during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Parks.
“It’s definitely been a process to make sure that the accurate information is getting to the places it needs to be for a lot of cases,” he said. “It’s been a unique learning experience for how local and state and county and federal governments communicate with one another to make sure we all have the most up to date information.”
