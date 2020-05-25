Harrisonburg's Planning Commission will resume its meetings on June 10, according to an email from Thanh Dang, the city's assistant director of community development.
However, the public will still not be allowed to attend. Members of the public can participate by sending emailed questions or comments to Thanh.Dang@harrisonburgva.gov or the phone number on the agenda, which was unavailable Monday.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and can be viewed either on television on Public Education Channel 3 or on the City’s website at the https://harrisonburg-va.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
— Staff Reports
