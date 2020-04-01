The NCAA earlier this week voted to extend eligibility for spring sport athletes whose seasons came to a sudden halt earlier this month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That decision answered one of many questions regarding the direct of impact of cancelations and social distancing policies on student-athletes. But several remain up in the air, including if and how the NCAA might adjust its strict recruiting calendar for Division I men’s basketball.
“This time of year you would normally jump in the car and go out recruiting,” new James Madison head coach Mark Byington, who took the job on March 20, said recently. “You’d go see your current signees and you’d go see future guys you want to bring in. So all that’s off the table right now, so we are just readjusting to where we are.”
Even as the NCAA has implemented changes over the past 18 months aimed at shifting influence away from sneaker and apparel company-sponsored teams and events back toward high schools, the spring and summer months remained the most crucial for college coaches and prospects alike.
Around the same time in early March that conferences began canceling sporting events, the NCAA put a stop to in-person recruiting both on and off-campus.
Typically, Nov. 15 through March 31 is what’s known as the “recruiting period” when coaches can contact and visit high school recruits and host on-campus visits. Early April was supposed to be the start of the “dead period” with recruiting activities getting back into full swing by April 15.
Instead, March effectively became a dead period and it remains unclear exactly what will be allowed in mid-April when various “evaluation periods” — the times coaches can watch prospects play without talking to them — typically begin. Most years, evaluation periods run off and on through the summer with players and coaches traveling all over the nation for various events.
“Right now, there is no on or off-campus recruiting until April 15 and more than likely that is going to be extended," Byington said. "So if players can’t visit here or we can’t visit them, that’s tough. April is also the really big AAU tournaments, that’s going to get pushed back. I really hope we get summer, so those class of 2021 players, we can get a feel for them and see them against other good players."
For seniors in the class of 2020, their evaluation by college coaches is essentially done. Many have already signed or committed to their school of choice. For most of the rest, the spring is typically a time in which they weigh their offers and make a decision.
Last week, Byington offered scholarships to four high school seniors he had already evaluated when he was previously the head coach at Georgia Southern.
But for underclassmen, the current situation is more nerve wracking. The spring and summer after their sophomore and junior seasons is usually a crucial time to be seen by and impress college coaches during shoe company-sponsored tournaments, summer scholastic events and camps held by the NCAA, USA Basketball and the NBA Players Association.
“I’m kind of just put on hold,” East Rockingham sophomore Tyler Nickel said. Nickel received a scholarship offer from JMU under former coach Louis Rowe and also has offers from VCU and Virginia Tech, as well as interest from programs such as Virginia, Georgetown, and Cincinnati.
As a sophomore, Nickel can’t receive phone calls or text messages from college coaches until Aug. 1. Typically at this time of year, interested college coaches will visit and call AAU and high school coaches to relay messages to the players.
Of course, one of the biggest recruiting tactics for the spring and summer months is simply showing up to watch their games. College coaches make it a point to be seen in attendance at summer events sitting front and center to watch their top targets.
“Usually I’m practicing with my AAU team and getting ready for the live session,” Nickel, who helped lead Team Loaded to a 16-and-under national championship in the Adidas Gauntlet series last summer, said. “The whole process is delayed a lot because when you play at a smaller high school like I do, you don’t necessarily get the same exposure and the same opportunities I would get in the AAU circuit. You know that coaches will be there and that’s your real opportunity to start to get recruited by the way that you play."
"From here on until next year, there are usually four live periods to get in front of coaches. You take away these two and we don’t know what will happen in July, you definitely feel like you have less chances to show coaches things. It’s very hard for me to know what to expect right now," he added.
Another player in the class of 2022 who received an offer from JMU before the coaching change was Nickel’s Team Loaded teammate Justin Taylor, who plays high school ball for St. Anne’s-Belfield in Charlottesville.
His mother, Kerri Taylor, a graduate of JMU and the University of Richmond School of Law, said her family had similar experiences in recent weeks. She also noted that while it’s tough for the players who just finished their sophomore seasons, there’s some panic among players in the class of 2021 who might head into their senior year of high school with limited opportunities to get recruited.
“The 2021’s who have offers should be OK,” she said. “But I have seen comments to the effect that those kids might want to go ahead and consider committing now. The kids who don’t have any offers yet are in a really tough spot. They are running out of time unless the NCAA comes up with a revised schedule for late summer and early fall.”
Junior college prospects have also found themselves in a bind as the JUCO season makes it difficult to get heavily involved in the recruiting process during the winter.
Florida Southwestern State College forward Jermaine Marshall, who received an offer from JMU last week, said his original plan was to begin scheduling campus visits in March.
"Unfortunately no, I haven't visited JMU or anywhere else," he said. "I was waiting till after the season."
The process is further complicated by the rules that allow players who haven’t entered their junior year of high school to contact college coaches, but don’t allow those coaches to respond directly.
Currently, an evaluation period is set for July, though it’s not clear if that will actually take place. Under normal circumstances, players in Nickel’s situation would play in front of college coaches during that time and wait to hear from them at the start of August when he is officially classified as a high school junior.
“August 1 at midnight those coaches can contact him directly,” Eric Nickel, Tyler’s father and the director of university recreation at JMU said. “Sophomore year is just funny. They encourage you to reach out to the coaches, but it is one-way communication. Tyler and I can text them as much as we want. But they can’t respond. They can’t even put a thumbs up in there. It’s like throwing information into a black hole.”
With Virginia Governor Ralph Northam issuing a stay at home order through June 10, it’s looking less likely even the summer basketball schedule can resume as normal. Many hope the NCAA will push back its calendar or at least create new fall evaluation periods.
“You’re going to have to be willing to change and kind of catch up and be a little ahead of whatever the rule is going to be,” Byington said. “I think the NCAA will be flexible in understanding we are going to have to change things. First, to keep everybody safe, but once we are safe to make sure we are doing right by these guys.”
