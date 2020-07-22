The Rockingham County Fair Association announced the cancellation of many of its events due the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Thursday morning Facebook post.
However, many of the agricultural events will continue such as the livestock, beef, dairy, goat, sheep, poultry, rabbit and pigeon shows.
"The heart of our fair is our livestock shows and competitions, so this year we will be focusing on bringing our fair back to our original roots," read a post from the fair on its Facebook page.
The antique and farm tractor pulls will also be held, but with a 1,000 person limit and enforce social distancing and fair food booths will be open.
Homemaking, arts, photography, horticulture, flower and farm crop displays and competitions will also be held, according to the Facebook post.
The events that are happening though are still subject to change based on local guidelines and board decisions, according to the Facebook post.
However, there will be no rides, bingo, grounds entertainment or concerts.
Face coverings will be required.
The first fair held by the organization was between Aug. 31 and Sept 3, 1949, and 5,000 people attended, according to the fair’s website. In 2015, the fair drew nearly 93,000 guests, according to fair organizers at the time.
The Rockingham County Fair, slated to run Aug. 17-22, is the largest county fair in the state.
The approach the Rockingham County Fair Association is similar to the path taken by nearby county fairs.
On July 7, the organizers of the Page Valley Agricultural and Industrial Fair announced that they were cancelling all events except the 4-H Livestock Sale and Shows of Page County, according to a statement on the fair's webpage.
Two days later, the Shenandoah County Fair Association announced its event would also be cancelled due to COVID-19 and the restrictions surrounding a 1,000 person crowd limit and safety of guests, according to a statement from the association. The Shenandoah County Fair Association also said they would host a “condensed version” their 4-H and FFA events due to the fair’s ability to meet all the legal requirements for COVID-19 prevention.
On July 14, the Augusta County Fair Board voted to suspend the fair until next year, but the 4-H and FFA livestock show is scheduled for next weekend and the 26th-annual Miss Augusta County Fair Pageant will also be held on Saturday at the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind in Staunton.
All the other organizations had the same rationale for the changes as the Rockingham County Fair Association — safety, cost and legality during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Keep checking back DNROnline.com for more on this developing story.
