Students were abruptly told they would not be returning to school in mid-March and since have been home while teachers and administrators worked up a game plan for how to handle the rest of the school year.
School counselors have also been working on ways they can reach out to families while also staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eric Fitzgerald, director of career and technical education for Rockingham County Public Schools, said that counselors have been primarily reaching out to families over the phone and ensuring them that everything will be OK.
"Different schools are handling this in different ways," Fitzgerald said.
While students are out of school until at least the fall, it's important that at-risk students don't fall through the cracks, which is why counselors are reaching out to those families in particular and helping coordinate any resources or services they may need during this time.
"Some kids just don't have the resources at home," Fitzgerald said.
Counselors are working to get activities to families that they can do at home to keep busy and engaged.
But counselors are also reaching out to staff as well and making sure they're OK.
"They're acting as a sounding board for any problems or issues," Fitzgerald said.
For Harrisonburg City Public Schools, school counselors remain available to respond to student needs and communicate necessary information accordingly.
Additionally, counselors will be reaching out individually, as needed, to support students and families and share community resources.
"Protecting the safety and welfare of our students, educators and community is our top priority," said Michael Richards, superintendent of schools.
