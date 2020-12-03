The recent rise in COVID-19 patients entering Sentara RMH Medical Center is within the facility’s capacity for care, according to Anthony Bruno, vice president of medical affairs for the hospital.
“Obviously, the COVID-19 virus has taxed our capacity on occasion more than would normally be the case, but at this point we have not reached an overwhelming situation,” Bruno said in a Wednesday email.
Hospital representatives declined to say how many beds the hospital has set aside for COVID-19 patients, what its capacity is or how many people were being treated as of Wednesday.
Even without the virus, he said, hospitals sometimes reach capacity at times such as the regular flu season.
“Our nurse managers and leaders regularly make decisions on how we will handle near-capacity or full-capacity situations,” Bruno said.
Across the state, case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths have been rising precipitously. Across the state, 15,000 people are hospitalized with the virus, according to Virginia Department of Health data.
Modeling forecasts by Ballad Health in Southwest Virginia and northeast Tennessee are estimating 350 virus patients in the hospital system by the end of the year, the Bristol Herald Courier reported Wednesday. The system currently has 314 beds designated to treat COVID-19 patients and is expecting a wave of new hospitalizations of between 290 and 328 new patients shortly, the newspaper reported.
New cases in Rockingham County have reached record levels while they are again trending up in Harrisonburg, according to the most recent data from the Virginia Department of Health.
On Wednesday, Rockingham reported 50 new COVID-19 cases — matching a record set on Saturday. Hospitalizations for county patients who have tested positive for the virus have also returned to levels not seen since mid-May.
As of Wednesday, 37 county and 37 city residents with the virus have died, while 104 city and 161 county residents have been hospitalized with the virus.
“Hospital administration and our clinical leaders remain vigilant for inpatient increases of many kinds, not just COVID, but the annual seasonal flu and also mass casualty events like multiple vehicle accidents,” Bruno said. “Our staff train regularly in many types of mass casualty and crisis situations, so we feel confident that we can react quickly and effectively if this winter brings a large influx of COVID patients.”
Bruno said that back in March, at the beginning of the pandemic, the hospital made adjustments to prepare for virus patients.
“We transitioned several of our inpatient units to serve as COVID units to help us isolate COVID-positive patients from those who were suspected to have COVID and from other non-COVID patients who were in the hospital for other reasons,” Bruno said. “We also cross-trained many of our nursing and clinical staff, and had them assist in the COVID units or other hospital units as need arose.”
He said such plans can be implemented again if need be.
“If we begin seeing a steep rise or spike in COVID cases going into the winter, we have those initial plans still available and can easily and quickly transition to that stance once more,” Bruno said.
On Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam held a virus briefing in which he did not announce any new regulations, but cautioned that could change. New rules — including limiting gatherings to 25 people and a 10 p.m. on-site alcohol curfew — went into effect Nov. 16.
Due to the lagged nature of the virus’ spread, he said it was too soon to tell whether the new limits were helping curb cases or whether there would be a spike following the Thanksgiving holiday. It takes up to two weeks for symptoms of the virus to appear in patients. As a result, Northam said the state may take more action over the next two weeks depending on the virus data in the wake of the holiday and a mounting case load.
Northam also said a batch of 70,000 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines could be made available for Virginia to distribute by mid-December.
The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses about three weeks apart, and a second batch of 70,000 vaccines will be used as the second dose for the first 70,000 people, according to Northam.
He said more vaccine doses are expected.
Health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities have been identified as the first people who should receive the vaccine, according to Northam.
A spring outbreak at Accordius Health, an assisted living facility on South Avenue in Harrisonburg, led to the deaths of at least 22 residents.
Bruno said Sentara RMH’s plans for the distribution and administration of vaccines are being finalized.
