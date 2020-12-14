A FedEx truck pulled up to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital at 7:04 a.m. Monday morning.
The precious cargo unloaded from the truck was 11,700 COVID-19 vaccines — the first shipment of the immunizing doses against the world-shaking virus.
“We are very excited,” said Mary Morin, vice president of clinical effectiveness. “It means we get to start working towards the herd immunity, which will take time, but we are super excited. This is a significant opportunity.”
Sentara received the nearly 12,000 vaccines made by Pfizer and began shipping them to its 10 other systems in the state, according to Sentara staff in a Monday call with reporters.
Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg received its first vaccines Monday evening, according to Dale Gauding, a Sentara spokesman. The exact number of doses Sentara RMH received was not available Monday.
The vaccines will be given to Sentara front-line medical workers, as per recommendations of vaccine priorities from government health groups, such as the Virginia Department of Health. Employees eligible to receive the vaccine include those who work in virus patient units, emergency departments, intensive care units, as well as respiratory unit staff and others, such as those in food service and workers who go into patient rooms.
“Our plan is to start vaccinating on Wednesday,” Morin said.
The first batch of vaccines Sentara received on Monday is estimated to cover about 94% of the front-line workers at Sentara’s 11 centers across the state, according to Tim Jennings, chief pharmacy officer of Sentara.
Jennings said there are about 12,500 Sentara staff members who are in the highest risk group.
The public is slated to receive vaccines via Sentara the late in the first quarter or early in the second quarter of 2021, according to Morin.
Roughly four out of five Sentara workers have said they will take the vaccine when it is available, Morin and Jennings said, citing results from an internal survey conducted about a month ago.
“We anticipate and we’re hoping for a high percentage of the staff to take advantage of the vaccine,” Morin said.
Sentara workers will not be required to take the vaccine.
Those who initially refuse the vaccine will still be able to make an appointment at a future vaccination clinic, according to Gauding.
Sentara is also slated to receive 20,800 doses of COVID-19 vaccines produced by Moderna on Dec. 21, according to Morin.
Both vaccines require two doses, according to Morin.
The Moderna vaccine requires two doses 28 days apart and the Pfizer vaccine requires two doses 21 days apart.
“Really, this is the most efficacious vaccine that has ever come to market, and the subsequent Moderna one — no vaccine has ever had the high rates of benefit that these products have,” Jennings said.
