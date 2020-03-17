Sentara RMH erected tents outside its emergency department for the screening and testing of COVID-19, according to the hospital's Twitter page.
Potential patients must meet the hospital’s criteria before being seen in the tents, according to an email from Neil Mowbray, a spokesman for the hospital.
The criteria the hospital uses is based on criteria from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health, Mowbray said.
Area residents who believe they may have, or have been exposed to, COVID-19 are recommended to contact their doctors to find out if they meet the criteria, according to tweets from Sentara RMH and the website of the CDC.
Symptoms of COVID-19 appear two to 14 days from exposure to the viruses and include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the CDC.
The CDC recommends seeking medical attention immediately if one has “difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face.”
The tweets from Sentara RMH stress that the tents are not a “drive-thru for testing of COVID-19.”
The number of people tested at the tents by the end of the day Tuesday were unavailable.
-- Staff Reports
