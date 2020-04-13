The campaign was condensed, yet it still yielded enough time for Ben Spotts to make the program his own.
“We were able to establish the direction that I have,” said Spotts, whose first spring as the baseball coach for Bridgewater College got cut short due to COVID-19.
The Eagles were off to an 11-4 start and had a 2-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference record when the abrupt stoppage occurred last month. With 25 games left to go on their schedule, they were only four victories away from matching last season’s total of 15 wins and only eight wins shy of matching the 2018 season’s total of 19 victories.
Bridgewater College had won seven straight between Feb. 22 and March 3.
This past offseason Spotts returned to BC, where he played and served as an assistant under former longtime coach Curt Kendall, after departing the same job he held for the last seven years at rival Eastern Mennonite.
“As a guy that played here, coached here,” Spotts said, “to understand and appreciate what Bridgewater College baseball is all about, I think I was able to put my own twist on what I think is important with emphasizing our tradition, our expectations and what it takes to really compete at a high level in our league and certainly nationally.
“Even though our season got cut short by eight weeks, we were able to establish that with our work ethic, expectations, offseason work and what I expect from them in the classroom. We did a good job in the classroom, and I owe it to our seniors and juniors for that buy-in, so I feel really good about that.”
Those seasoned veterans on the roster could hit, too.
The Eagles had the second-best team batting average (.323) in the ODAC, with senior shortstop Jacob Talley and sophomore outfielder Jarret Biesecker leading the way.
Biesecker picked up exactly where he left off in 2019, hitting .421 again during the abbreviated 2020 season. That mark was eighth highest in the ODAC and his 20 runs scored were fourth-most in the league.
Talley, an All-ODAC selection last year, hit .362 and went 4-for-6 with a grand slam in Bridgewater’s 14-9 win at Washington & Lee on March 11 – the final game the Eagles played this year. His 17 RBIs were fourth-most in the ODAC.
Biesecker, senior outfielder Matthew LaPrade and senior outfielder/designated hitter J.T. Creed all had an on-base percentage of .515 or better.
“I knew we would do two things really well,” Spotts said. “I knew we would play good defense and I knew we would swing it really well, and that proved itself … I felt like the biggest question mark was on the mound, but that we were starting to find consistency with guys in certain roles. We started to get a feel for how that played out and I think it was encouraging to be throwing pretty well and just feel some confidence there as well.”
Senior pitcher Tucker Garrison, a Spotswood graduate from Port Republic, was 3-0 with a 3.80 ERA. His three wins were tied for 16th most in all of Division III.
“So I felt pretty good about our team,” Spotts said. “On the flip side, everyone in our league is pretty good and there were some teams playing really well. A lot of ‘em had good records.”
Eight ODAC squads – including BC and EMU – had 10 wins or more when the season ended.
“So I think the biggest thing for me,” Spotts said, “other than not being able to spend time with our guys to develop our program and let the seniors make a run at this, was that I was looking forward to the upcoming week.
“We had a doubleheader at home against Ferrum. We were going to go to Shenandoah, go to Mary Washington and go to [Ranoldph-Macon], and I think that would’ve been an opportunity I was looking forward to in order to really challenge our team and see really where we’re at in our league during that six-game stretch because I was feeling really good about how we were playing. I think the guys started to believe that they could win at a high level and compete in our league.”
And the BC skipper has turned the page to start looking forward to 2021. Spotts said he’s had conversations with all of his seniors about the possibility of coming back, but that he expects the majority of them to move into the next phase of their lives whether it be for a job or graduate school.
“So I’m disappointed we didn’t get to finish the season and let our guys have that opportunity,” he said. “But at the same time, I’m excited like any coach would be to start up again and build off of what we did this year.”
