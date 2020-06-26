Area golfers will get their first opportunity of the year to show what they can do this weekend as the Lakeview Amateur tees off Saturday at Lakeview Golf Club.
While some may have had opportunities to hit the links even during the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down many other recreational activities, this weekend’s tournament at Lakeview is, for many, the first opportunity to play in a competitive setting and the response has been significant.
More than 100 players from multiple states have signed up, most in the championship division, and several former champions. In addition to the championship division, the two-day event will also be winners in men’s, senior and super senior divisions.
“We’ve got people coming from northern Virginia, southern Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina,” Lakeview club pro Ryan Hite said. “We’ve got more than 70 players in the championship division. That’s never happened. That’s big time.”
While there have been a few amateur tournaments in spots along the East Coast, they have been few and far enough in between that interest in the Lakeview Amateur was intense and the competition should be quite strong.
Among the field is the 2019 Lakeview champ Jacob Laughlin, an East Rockingham grad who plays at Bridgewater College. Luke Long and Tim Driver, who each have multiple Lakeview titles to their names, are also in the field. Hite said several area college golfers were entered.
“Ryan has put together probably the best field we’ve had up here in I don’t know how many years,” said Driver, a 2009 James Madison graduate who was an All-CAA golfer for the Dukes. “Just to get outside and do a little competing during this new COVID world is really exciting.”
But this won’t be Driver’s first competition of the season. The Spotswood High School graduate, who now lives near Raleigh, N.C., recently played in the North Carolina State Amateur Championship and finished 17th.
“Leading up two weeks in advance to that I started grinding and taking it a little more seriously,” Driver said. “We’ve been playing golf, but as far as competitive golf there hasn’t been too much until recently.”
Even if the level of competition wasn’t so high, Hite said the arrival of summer and movement into less restrictive phases of coronavirus precautions have the makings of an enjoyable weekend at Lakeview.
“It’s great to see the golf course in tip-top shape,” he said. “We’re in great shape right now. It’s beautiful out here and just to have a live sport in the area, it’s been forever and it feels great.”
