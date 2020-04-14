Two emergency ordinances in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are on the table for tonight’s City Council meeting, which is closed to the public, according to the agenda.
The first of the two emergency ordinances would remove the interest and penalties for business that are late paying their transient occupancy tax and meals tax.
The meal tax is collected from businesses such as restaurants and other food retailers, while the transient occupancy tax is collected from hotels and other lodging establishments.
If approved, these grace periods for would last between April 20 and June 20, according to the ordinance.
Gov. Ralph Northam ordered a 10-person limit on restaurants, gyms and theaters back on March 17. He later expanded restrictions to allow restaurants to only offer takeout and delivery.
“Honestly none of us were prepared for this — there’s no way to prepare for this,” said Amanda Cannon, who owns Food.Bar.Food in downtown with her husband, Beau Floyd.
She said the last fully staffed brunch service the restaurant hosted was a month ago on March 15.
“Like a lot of American families that live paycheck to paycheck, small, family-owned restaurants, we survive guest check to guest check,” Cannon said.
The second emergency ordinance would waive the late fees for city utility services from March 30 to 30 days after the declaration of local emergency ends.
On March 13, the Harrisonburg Electric Commission decided to immediately stop disconnections for nonpayment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Three days later, the State Corporation Commission directed utilities to cease cutoffs, but HEC is not overseen by the agency, according to Chris Brown, the city attorney.
City Manager Eric Campbell issued a declaration of local emergency on March 15, three days after Northam’s state of emergency declaration.
On March 12, Frank Tamberrino, the president and CEO of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce, said that James Madison University and Bridgewater College moving classes online would have an impact on the meals and transient occupancy tax revenue for the city.
In past weeks, council has consulted with staff about how to effectively help the community, according to city spokesman Michael Parks.
“The City decided on these measures at this time following direction from City Council at our last Council meeting and discussion with staff and directors about what they were hearing from customers and members of the public about their needs during this time,” according to an email from Parks.
He said that there are no other “legal measures” the city is looking at for now, but staff are watching how other localities in the commonwealth are supporting their businesses, residents and other community members.
How exactly these emergency ordinances could impact revenue is unclear, Parks said.
“It’s too soon for us to have reliable numbers or even estimates regarding these changes on which to gauge that impact,” he said. “We will start to see that impact shortly, but we don’t want to speculate on that at this time. However, regardless of the impact on revenue, it is important that we take steps like this whenever possible right now to support our community.”
Council will also be presented the fiscal 2020-21 budget for the first time, according to the agenda.
The budget was not available on Monday. Parks said staff had to “hammer out a couple final questions that we have about some numbers.”
The budget will be presented today, with a public hearing scheduled for May.
The public will not be able to physically attend the council meeting due to restrictions in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, but residents will be able to call in via telephone at (540) 437-2687.
The meeting will be streamed on the city’s website at www.HarrisonburgVa.gov and on public education government television Channel 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.