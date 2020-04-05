Since it was announced in mid-March that students would not be returning to the classroom for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, area school divisions began brainstorming ways that learning, support service, and meals could be delivered to students.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools began implementing twice-weekly curbside pickup for children under the age of 18 to receive two breakfast and two dinner meals, from each of the schools.
The school division also employed the use of its Mobile Cafe, used in the summer and winter and spring breaks, to get meals to families in their own neighborhoods.
Participation in both programs has been very high, said Andrea Early, executive director of school nutrition.
"We have had high levels of participation," Early said, "which is awesome."
Due to concerns about social distancing, the Mobile Cafe was discontinued. The presence of the Mobile Cafe brought out too many people and couldn't comply with orders to limit gatherings to 10 or less and maintain a distance of six feet from other people.
"This was a hard decision," Early said. "It's sad for me because kids got excited for it. But it's hard with kids to keep them six feet apart especially when they see classmates they haven't seen in weeks."
On the last day of the Mobile Cafe, 405 students were served. The school division saw an uptick in curbside pickup of almost the same number after the Mobile Cafe stopped on March 26.
Curbside pickup will continue as long as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps students out of school. However, changes are coming that will allow the school division to give out more meals at a time.
Thanks to new guidance from the United States Department of Agriculture, school divisions can now hand out up to seven meals at a time.
Starting the week of the April 13, the school division will be giving out three days' worth of food on Tuesdays and four days' worth of food on Thursdays.
Early said cafeteria staff are working on menus based on the food they have in stock that would have been served to students had they been in school. Unlike the two meal pickups, these meals will provide more delivery and will be a combination of hot meals, cold meals and frozen meals that can be cooked later.
"We changed the game plan once we realized we were in it for the long haul," Early said. "Everyone has been super creative with what they're serving."
The last pickup day was Thursday, and HCPS saw 1,387 meal bags distributed, accounting for 5,548 meals.
The pickup prior to that was Tuesday, which has seen more families than Thursdays, Early said, speculating that the cause for that is the gap between Thursday and Tuesday being greater.
On Tuesday last week, 1,543 bags were picked up, accounting for 6,172 meals.
All employees and volunteers handing out bags are masked and gloved. Parents pull up to the school and a package is placed either in the trunk or the back seat of the car, limiting time and contact.
"I'm really proud of our staff and the important job they're doing," Early said. "They are part of the front line."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.