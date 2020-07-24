Two Harrisonburg City Public Schools central office employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to superintendent Michael Richards.
"They are central office employees, not school based," Richards said.
The school system central office is located at 1 Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg.
Richards said staff is closing the building for disinfecting and a quarantine for 14 days.
The school system is also requiring employees who travel outside the state or to COVID-19 "hot spots" in the state, notify supervisors and quarantine for 14 days after they return to their homes, according to Richards.
Harrisonburg has 1,018 COVID-19 cases with 79 hospitalizations and 29 deaths, according to the most recent data from the Virginia Department of Health based on information from Thursday at 5 p.m.
Virginia had nearly 82,400 COVID-19 cases with 7,515 hospitalizations and 2,067 deaths, also according to the most recent data from the Virginia Department of Health.
