Regional economic groups are expecting the local unemployment rate to rise as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Jay Langston, the director of the Shenandoah Valley Partnership.
Many area restaurants and businesses have been fully or partially closed temporarily and all events were canceled, resulting in a reduction in work opportunities.
“I am not surprised at all, unfortunately, that we are seeing the displacement of people in the service industry and retail food particularly,” Langston said.
The Shenandoah Valley Workforce Center has closed its doors in Harrisonburg to the public as employees of the Virginia Employment Commission continue to support area residents who have found themselves without work since the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 20 Virginia Employment Commission offices have also closed until further notice, according to the commission’s website.
On Sunday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced the suspension of the required one-week waiting period and weekly job search from the requirements to receive unemployment benefits, according to an email Joyce Fogg of the Virginia Employment Commission.
Benefits for claimants are slated to arrive “shortly” after the first full week, according to Fogg’s email.
Fogg was unable to provide the most-up-to date jobless claim numbers for the city and county on Wednesday.
The Harrisonburg metro area reached its lowest level of unemployment in 2019 during December, dropping to 2.1% from 2.2% the month before, according to the most recent data available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The Harrisonburg metro area includes both the city and county, with more than 67,060 employed residents out of a workforce of 68,527.
In Rockingham County alone, unemployment dropped below 2% for the second time in 2019, reaching 1.9% in December, matching October.
