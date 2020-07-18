The U.S. Department of Agriculture is accepting producers’ applications to its Coronavirus Food Assistance Program until Aug. 28, according the department’s website.
“Basically, [the program] is there to help farmers who were impacted by the markets due to COVID-19,” said Heather Trobaugh, the county executive director for the Rockingham-Page Farm Service Agency Office.
Producers of the identified livestock and crops have seen prices slide due to the disruptions to the supply chain, according to Trobaugh.
“While people are paying more for beef in the store, it’s because the product is not coming from the slaughterhouse,” she said.
Producers of dairy, beef cattle, hogs, lambs, corn, soybeans, sorghum, millet and specialty crops like lettuce or greenhouse tomatoes are able to apply for the program, according to Trobaugh.
These producers have all seen prices drop by 5% or more and thus will not have to fill out paperwork to justify their application to the program, Trobaugh said.
Applicants “will not have to provide any documentation of loss, but they will have to certify acreage or number of livestock or production,” she said.
Only about 800 producers in the Rockingham, Augusta, Highland and Page counties have applied for the program so far, according to Trobaugh.
In 2017, there were nearly 4,500 farms operating in Rockingham, Augusta, Page and Highland, according to the 2017 Census of Agriculture made available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agriculture Statistics Service in 2019.
Trobaugh said some area producers may be mistaken that the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program is akin to a food bank program, which may be contributing to the low number of applicants.
As of Friday, 7,000 applications have been submitted to the program from Virginia producers for a total of roughly $60 million, she said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for dairy dropped drastically and dragged down prices for producers.
For more than four years, dairy farmers have been battered by low prices resulting from decreasing demand for liquid milk.
During that time, up to one dairy per week in the commonwealth was stopping operations, according to previous data from the Virginia State Dairymen’s Association.
However, things were looking up at the beginning of the year before COVID-19 hit, resulting in a drop in demand for dairy, dragging prices back down.
