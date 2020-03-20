Virginia students will likely be granted a reprieve from taking Standards of Learning tests this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has shuttered all schools for at least two weeks.
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced Friday that students impacted by school closures due to the pandemic can bypass standardized testing for the 2019-2020 school year.
According to Charles Pyle, the director of communication for the Virginia Department of Education, Superintendent James Lane was pleased by DeVos' decision and he plans to submit a waiver on behalf of Virginia pending the approval of the Virginia Board of Education. The Board is hoping to meet as soon as possible, with an early-April date planned.
On March 13, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all K-12 schools to close for a minimum of two weeks in response to the continued spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
“We are taking this action to keep Virginians as safe and healthy as possible, and to minimize exposure to COVID-19,” Northam said in a press release. “I recognize this will pose a hardship on many families, but closing our schools for two weeks will not only give our staff time to clean and disinfect school facilities, it will help slow the spread of this virus. This is a fluid and fast-changing situation. We will do everything possible to ensure that students who rely on school nutrition programs continue to have access to meals, and that the disruption to academics is as minimal as possible.”
Normally, a student wishing to graduate needs to pass a certain number of SOL tests in a variety of subjects. If Virginia does submit a waiver, that will not be necessary for students wishing to graduate this year.
In addition, it is anticipated that Northam will soon announce whether students will be allowed to return to school after next week or if the mandated closure will continue longer into April.
