The Virginia Department of Health will establish a single, statewide system for vaccination registration accessible by phone and the internet, Gov. Ralph Northam announced during a press conference Wednesday.
He said he expects it to be ready "soon," and state residents have been frustrated by having to coordinate directly with local health districts.
"That's fragmented. It's fine if you can get through, but not nearly enough if you can't," Northam said.
The single system will be open for every Virginian to submit their information, and the information will be directed to the proper health district for vaccine arrangements, according to Northam.
"I know this has been a source of great frustration for a lot of Virginians," he said. "I hear you, and we are getting this fixed."
On Jan. 18, the Central Shenandoah Health District announced that people in the 1b group are eligible to receive vaccinations. However, they would need to send an email to CSHDinfo@VDH.Virginia.Gov to begin the process to register.
On Jan. 19, Harrisonburg resident Jean Gochenour, 88, said she doesn't own a computer or know how to work email. That suddenly became a barrier for Gochenour and many others over 65 to get enrolled for an inoculation against COVID-19.
“I’m 88 years old and I would love to get my shot because I know several people that passed away from this virus, and you know, at 88 years old, I’m knocking at death’s door, but I don’t want to go any sooner than I have to go,” Gochenour said.
Those in the 1b group include adults over the age of 65, child care providers and K-12 teachers, and workers in essential manufacturing, transit, grocery stores and the postal sector, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Local leaders and health district representatives have been working on solutions to make sure no one like Gochenour or someone without broadband also in the 1b classification falls through the cracks.
The supply of vaccines is also an issue that reduces the availability of vaccine appointments, according to a previous interview with Central Shenandoah Health District spokesperson Laura Lee Wight.
“Even if you call us today, it’s going to take weeks or maybe even into the springtime to get through 1a and 1b,” Wight said on Jan. 20.
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY
