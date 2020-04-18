A lot of learning opportunities for students have been put on hold since the COVID-19 pandemic hit and schools were subsequently closed for the remainder of the academic year.
Instead of looking to the future, Plains Elementary School counselor Tyler Orebaugh wanted to find a way to help students now. So he came up with the idea of a virtual career day.
“I think everyone wants to help kids right now,” he said.
As a school counselor, one of his responsibilities is to get students thinking about what they want to do for a career, and to highlight the opportunities that exist.
Orebaugh reached out to Plains Principal Jay Kapuchuck, who gave the green light to solicit volunteers for the project.
The idea of the virtual career day spread to elementary school counselors all over the county and now has become a Rockingham-wide endeavor that all elementary school students can benefit from.
Orebaugh is asking community members to film a three to five minute video of themselves talking about their careers, how they got into it, the training needed to get there and what they like about it.
Orebaugh is hoping for plenty of short submissions that can give students a lot of career options in the six core categories of human services and education, health sciences, skilled and technical science, communication and information systems, agriculture, food and natural resources and business and marketing management.
The word spread quickly and in just a few days and 25 people had committed to participate.
“I didn’t expect it to be as well received as it was,” Orebaugh said. “And with all of the counselors working together, chipping in, it’s going to make for a better product.”
Some of the individuals who have responded include a veterinarian, meteorologist and TV producer, a camp director, a pediatric physician’s assistant, a realtor, an optometrist, a children’s author, a scientist a Merck, a dairy manager and the general manager for the Rockingham County Fair.
Orebaugh is asking those interested in participating to submit their videos by May 1 so that he can have a little time to edit them and make a nice product for students to view.
“I can’t stress enough the help that counselors have taken on [to make this project possible],” Orebaugh said. “And the community. I’m thankful for their participation.”
If you want to learn more or are interested in participating, contact Orebaugh at torebaugh@rockingham.k12.va.us.
