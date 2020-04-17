After meeting in closed sessions with lawyers a number of times over the past few weeks, the Harrisonburg City School Board will vote on future construction of the city's second high school Tuesday.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shut down schools and sent unemployment claims skyrocketing, Harrisonburg City Manager Eric Campbell recommended that construction on the city’s second high school be put on hold for the upcoming fiscal year.
Campbell gave a budget presentation on Tuesday night, which included the following:
• It is not in the city’s best interest to secure bond financing for a second high school at this time due to major instability in the bond market.
• Without bond financing, the city would have to pay all construction costs incurred in fiscal year 2020-21 out of the city’s fund balance.
• Effects of the pandemic on the community are substantial, with soaring unemployment rates, declining tax revenues, and residents and businesses struggling to cover costs of rent, leases and mortgages.
• It is neither financially prudent nor in the community’s best interest to propose a property tax increase during the pandemic.
Following his presentation, the School Board met in closed session on Thursday to discuss, with lawyers, its options concerning the contract with Nielsen Builders, said Chairman Andy Kohen.
The School Board will meet virtually for its regular meeting Tuesday and included on the agenda is an action item to adjust the project, which will likely conclude with the project being put on hold for the coming fiscal year.
For more information on the meeting Tuesday night, view the agenda here go.boarddocs.com/vsba/hcsva/Board.nsf/Public.
