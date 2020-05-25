If you could express your feelings about the current pandemic affecting the world and taking lives, what would you say to COVID-19?
That's the question that Montevideo Middle School English teacher Cheryl Reynolds asked her sixth-grade students to think about as an assignment while they learn from home.
"Each week kids do a lot of writing and I give them something to think about," Reynolds said.
She asked them what they would say if they could speak to COVID-19. Any answers were valid as long as they were school appropriate.
Reynolds was intrigued by the response and thoughtful answers she received. As of early last week, Reynolds had more than 20 responses. Because of the current situation, students in Rockingham County are not required to turn in assignments.
Some students expressed their understandable anger and sadness at how COVID-19 has taken lives, forced businesses to close and stolen important life moments such as graduations, birthdays and weddings.
But there were also some students who discussed the unintended positive consequences of COVID-19, such as the time spent with family, the positive environmental impact of people staying home.
"Some of them dug deep into the ugliness but others found some really positive things to take away," Reynolds said
Here are some excerpts from students' letters:
"I’ve gotten used to homeschooling now. In fact, because of you, I have more time to do my classwork. Also, I’ve learned new computer tricks that may become helpful later in life. But not seeing my friends has saddened me, and some of the only forms of communication with them are unsatisfying. I do miss the days when we would gather around a book and read aloud to each other, smiling and feeling that nothing in the world could stop us from being happy.
But what you don’t want to know is that we are surviving. We have formed stronger bonds with the people we love, and although life as we know it will never be the same, we will change. Coping with loss and panic, gaining strength, and standing back up is something that you, COVID-19, can never change."
— Mina Fukumura
"My first question is just why? Why do you need to take so many people from their families? Why do you need to be completely different from anything we’ve ever seen? You are wrecking lives. You are destroying families. You are preventing people from being with their loved ones, even as they take their final breath. Why? Because of you, parents can’t sleep. Because of you, children wake up in the middle of the night with nightmares of their family catching you.
You have ruined so many lives, but in a strange way, your curse is also a blessing. You have brought families that are stuck in the same house closer together. You have given so many people time to do things that they normally could only dream of. You have given me a new perspective on life. You’ve taught me not to take even simple things, like going to the store, or going to a friend’s house, for granted."
—Dominic Davies
"When I first met you, I wasn’t scared. You were so far away, and we didn’t know what your intention was, or what you were capable of doing. You kept your distance … for a while. Then you showed up in my continent, in my state, and in my town. You spread like a wildfire. You even hurt someone my parents knew, but you let him be free of you and return to his two new babies and wife. You tried to tear everyone apart by not letting us be together, but we just grew closer.
You showed me that I can get up every morning and breathe. I can give thanks for my life. I can focus on what I want for the future, and give thanks for what I have now. You have helped everyone practice sanitary habits. We clean more, but more importantly, we show more love. The crime rate has gone down. We give (send) flowers to each other. We write letters and have the opportunity to be happier, and calmer when we focus on that.
Now, I have two requests for you; please help others to see the beauty in all things and all people. We need to take advantage of that. Second, please slow down so we can conquer you. This is all so complicated and hating you takes a lot of energy, so please do not return."
—Gracie Smith
