A Story in Thursday's Daily News-Record ("Woman Gets Surprise 80th Birthday Party Drive-By," April 30) Elaine Manss' name was misspelled.
Coronavirus Coverage Free To Read
To help keep the community informed about critical developments during the current coronavirus crisis, The Daily News-Record has temporarily opened free access to all articles related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its local, regional and national impacts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular Articles
Articles
- Health Care Facilities Differ On Hazard Pay
- Blue Ridge Christian Teacher To Retire After 44 Years In Education
- Bridgewater Birthday Surprise: Town Holds Drive-By Parade For Resident On 80th Birthday
- Salvation Army Captains Reassigned To N.C.
- Academy Closure Could Create Police Training Backlog
- Death Toll At Accordius Increases
- VDH Investigates COVID-19 Outbreak At Local Jail
- Family Says Father Died Two Days After COVID-19 Test
- Nationwide Church Effort Sends 40,000 Pounds Of Food To Food Bank
- Free COVID-19 Testing Available To Residents Of Two City Neighborhoods
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.