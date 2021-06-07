A story that ran in the June 5 edition of the Daily News-Record (“Local Cyclists Set Records At TransVirginia Grand Depart”) should have read that Abe Kaufman got two hours of sleep on the first night of his 550-mile bicycle ride from Washington to Damascus.
