Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.