A story in Saturday's Daily News-Record ("Experts Share Lessons Learned For Future Pandemics," April 16) should have quoted Bob Mauskapf, director of emergency preparedness for the Virginia Department of Health, as saying, "Having a constant supply of PPE is something that Virginia is looking at post-pandemic."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular Articles
Articles
- McGaheysville Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash Sunday
- Easter In The Valley: 'He Has Risen'
- Rocktown Beer And Music Festival Returns After Hiatus, Brings Thousands To Harrisonburg
- Grottoes Proposed Budget Up By 20%
- School Board To Discuss HHS2 Name Options At Work Session
- Experts Share Lessons Learned For Future Pandemics
- City Planning Commission Narrowly Approves Short-Term Rental Request
- Hundreds Of Virginia Youth Show Cattle During 2022 Beef Expo
- Broadway Seeks Ideas For New Downtown Mural
- Old Free Clinic Donated To RMH Foundation
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 19
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 21
-
Apr 23
-
Apr 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.