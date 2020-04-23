A story in Thursday's Daily News-Record ("Hitting Pause on HHS2 Construction Will Have Costs," April 23) should have said dirt that was moved due to construction will have to be put back.
Coronavirus Coverage Free To Read
To help keep the community informed about critical developments during the current coronavirus crisis, The Daily News-Record has temporarily opened free access to all articles related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its local, regional and national impacts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular Articles
Articles
- Heritage Oaks Regulars, City Residents Debate Future Of Amenity
- Accordius Health Death Toll Now At 13
- Two Deaths Rattle Dayton
- Accordius COVID-19 Death Toll Now 13
- Luray Nursing Home Confirms First COVID-19 Case
- Community Applauds Sentara RMH Staff
- Hitting Pause On HHS2 Construction Will Have Costs
- Food Service Hit Hardest During Pandemic
- 'These Residents Are Like Family'
- Family Creates Mural Thanking Essential Workers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.