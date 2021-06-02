An article in the May 24 Daily News-Record (“McAuliffe Meets With Black Heritage Project Leaders”) should not have read that the Newtown Cemetery applied for state funding to maintain and preserve historically Black cemeteries. The information given was incorrect.
