An article in Thursday’s Daily-News Record (“HHS Class Of '64 Has Been Giving For More Than 55 Years”) should have read Mary Ann Tucker was a member of the class of 1969.
Coronavirus Coverage Free To Read
To help keep the community informed about critical developments during the current coronavirus crisis, The Daily News-Record has temporarily opened free access to all articles related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its local, regional and national impacts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular Articles
Articles
- 'They Lost My Trust': Doctor Describes Departure From Sentara
- Broadway Approves Resolution Supporting Rail Trail
- ‘Unbelievable’ Discovery Of Valley WWII Soldier’s Dog Tag
- Winum, Stanley Officer Killed In Line Of Duty, Remembered As 'Good Guy And Good Officer'
- HHS Class Of '64 Has Been Giving For More Than 55 Years
- County Sees Increase In Home-School Students
- City School Board Hears First Reading Of New Inclusivity Statement
- Updated Outdoor Capacity Regulations In Effect
- Elkton To Host Drive-Thru Easter Event
- Survey Open For Port Road, Bluestone Drive Intersection Improvements
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 4
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 5
-
Mar 6
-
Mar 7
-
Mar 9
-
Mar 11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.