A story that appeared in Wednesday's paper ("Renovations Continue Around Magpie Complex, Leverage Historic Building Credits") should have read Moore came up with the concept for the Liberty St. Mercantile, another mixed-use space that will feature shops on the main floor and an event space on the upper floor.
