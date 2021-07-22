A story in Thursday's Daily News-Record ("Over 100 Neighbors Meet Against Peak Mountain Subdivision," July 22) contained an incorrect name. Sean Hesse of Harman Realty was present at the Wednesday gathering of neighbors against the proposed Peak Mountain subdivision that has been tabled by the Rockingham County Planning Commission.
