A story in Wednesday's Daily News-Record ("Council Discusses Possible Town Changes," April 16) contained incorrect information about the hazardous waste collection day. Bridgewater Town Manager Jay Litten said large item collection will be suspended for May. The hazardous waste collection day, held by Rockingham County and Harrisonburg, will still be held April 18.
