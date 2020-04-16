A story in Wednesday's Daily News-Record ("Council Discusses Possible Town Changes," April 16) contained incorrect information about the hazardous waste collection day. Bridgewater Town Manager Jay Litten said large item collection will be suspended for May. The hazardous waste collection day, held by Rockingham County and Harrisonburg, will still be held April 18. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.