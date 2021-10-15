A story in Friday’s Daily News-Record (“Supervisors Table Massanutten Town Home Proposal” Oct. 15) should have said the existing master plan calls for 2.7 single-family detached units per acre. The article should have also said the Stoneleigh Investments rezoning request was tabled.

Contact Jessica Wetzler at 574-6279 or jwetzler@dnronline.com. Follow Jessica on Twitter @wetzler_jessica

