A story in Tuesday’s Daily News-Record ("Board Adopts Amended Solar Ordinance, Policy," Sept. 28) should have read the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors approved amending the proposed solar ordinance and policy to include a per-site acreage cap and revised aggregate cap. The amended proposal will be presented to the board in October for consideration.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular Articles
Articles
- RCPS Superintendent Tells Families To Stop Harassing Teachers Online
- HPD: Officer Likely Prevented Downtown Shooting
- Sunday I-81 Crash Kills New Market Man, Injures Three Others
- VDOT Seeks Input For Second U.S. 33 Corridor Improvement Survey
- Shenandoah County Supervisor Faces Charges
- City Manager To Step Down At Year's End After Nearly Four Years In Role
- Board Amends Proposed Solar Ordinance, Policy
- Longtime JMU Vice President Charlie King To Retire
- Young Hunters Bond With Their Fathers On Youth Day
- Republicans Urge Early Voting As Polls Show Tight Governor's Race
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 28
-
Sep 30
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.