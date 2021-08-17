A story in Tuesday's Daily News-Record ("Masks Bought For H1N1 In '09 Helped City Battle COVID," Aug. 17) should have said former Harrisonburg Fire Chief Larry Shifflett was also the emergency coordinator for the city.
