In an article published on April 23, ("Legislators Reflect On Hybrid Virtual Session") Del. Tony Wilt discussion on the legalization of marijuana was misattributed. Wilt said he heard talking points about how legalization will eliminate racial and social injustice and bring an economic boon to the state, and was not in support of legalization. He also said there were concerns about not having a business model and with retail sales not legal until 2024, it could create a "huge black market" that legitimate business won't be able to catch up from.
