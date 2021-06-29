A story in Tuesday's Daily News-Record ("Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Celebrates 40 Years," June 29) should have said the food bank serves roughly 122,406 individuals each month across 25 counties and eight cities through distribution centers in Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Winchester and Verona.
