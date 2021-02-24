An article in the Wednesday, Feb. 24 edition of the Daily News-Record ("County School Board Member Catches Flak For Limbaugh Comment") should have read that Matt Cross spoke against what he perceived from Rockingham County School Board member Lowell Fulk as a slight against conservatives, including their pro-life stance.
