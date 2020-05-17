A story in Friday's Daily News-Record ("Hotels Used To Help Homeless Self-Isolate") should have read that there are two programs to house homeless city residents at-risk of COVID-19 or positive cases in area hotels. The city runs an effort to house homeless residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 in hotels, while a group of four nonprofits, including Mercy House, Open Doors, the Suitcase Clinic and Our Community Place, work to house and provide for homeless residents who are in the at-risk category for COVID-19 in area hotels.

