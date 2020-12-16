The Faith and Values section incorrectly listed the Harrisonburg Church of Christ.
It should have read:
Harrisonburg Church of Christ
25 Maryland Ave.
Harrisonburg, Va., 22801
(540) 810-3068
Updated: December 16, 2020 @ 1:02 pm

