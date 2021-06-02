A story in Wednesday's Daily News-Record ("MRRJ Authority Board Approves Renovation Plan," June 2) should have said Staunton Finance Director Phillip Traver, a Middle River Regional Jail Authority board member, abstained from voting on a renovation plan for the jail, and Cameron McCormick voted in favor.
