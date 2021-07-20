A story in Tuesday's Daily News-Record story ("Lincoln Homestead To Open For Tours Final Time This Weekend," July 20) should have said the Bixler family asks that people wear masks during the first two hours of the open house on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
