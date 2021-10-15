A story in the Sept. 30 edition of the Daily News-Record ("Great Eastern Trail Association To Place Markers At High Knob Trailhead,") should have read "Tom Johnson, who died in 2020, was a member of the American Hiking Society who saw all of those rumblings and decided to take action."

