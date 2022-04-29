A story that appeared in the Friday edition of the Daily News-Record ("Chamber Introduces New Nonprofit Award at Annual Ceremony) should have read the Business Person of the Year Award went to Maria Paz Esguerra and Rollin Johnson Jr., co-principals of Kensington Strickland Group, LLC, which offers business consulting to nonprofits, according to its website.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular Articles
Articles
- 1 Killed In Interstate 81 Crash
- Turner Ashby Principal Joins Friend, Colleague In Central Office
- Chamber Introduces New Nonprofit Award At Annual Ceremony
- Downtown Restaurant 'All About Waffles'
- Mulligan's Golf Center Undergoes Improvements, Enhancements
- Port Republic Museum Transferred To Shenandoah Valley Battlefields National Historic District
- James Madison Mourns Death Of Softball Standout Lauren Bernett
- Board Repeals Vehicle License Fee, Tables Storage Facility
- HCPS Fine Arts Program Nationally Recognized For 8th Year
- Options Available To Weigh In On Mount Crawford's Future
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 30
-
May 1
-
May 3
-
May 5
-
May 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.