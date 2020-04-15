A story in Tuesday's Daily News-Record ("Budget Amendments Could Affect County, City Schools Revenue," April 14) should have said that the Harrisonburg City Public Schools individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was an employee, not a teacher.
Coronavirus Coverage Free To Read
To help keep the community informed about critical developments during the current coronavirus crisis, The Daily News-Record has temporarily opened free access to all articles related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its local, regional and national impacts.
