A story in Wednesday's Daily News-Record (“Local Election Roundup,” Nov. 4) incorrectly identified the winner of the Mount Crawford mayoral race. Incumbent Alfred Cook received 50.89% or 114 votes, while Dennis Driver received 109 votes. Also, the Timberville Town Council race had three write-in candidates: Sarah Berry, Debbie Jessup and Clarence Fox.
