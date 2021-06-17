A story in Thursday's Daily News-Record ("Two City CPAs Named Partners At Brown Edwards," June 17) misidentified the certified public accountant from the Harrisonburg office named as a partner of Brown Edwards. Matt Heatwole is the new partner.
