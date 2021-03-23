In a story published on March 20 (“RHSPCA Barn Cats In Need Of Homes”) RHSPCA was incorrectly identified as a shelter that provides spay and neuter services for outdoor cats as part of its community cat services. RHSPCA partners with Anicira and Augusta Regional SPCA to offer those services and outdoor cats can be brought to those shelters for additional help.
Coronavirus Coverage Free To Read
To help keep the community informed about critical developments during the current coronavirus crisis, The Daily News-Record has temporarily opened free access to all articles related to the COVID-19 pandemic and its local, regional and national impacts.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular Articles
Articles
- Overlook Produce Highlights Work Done In Ag Community
- City Schools Welcome Back Thousands Of Students
- 3% Pay Raise Proposed For County School Employees
- Residents Lament Loss Of Bergton Grocery
- Harrisonburg Farmers Market To Open April 3
- Sources: HPD Officer Shot In Friendly Fire Incident
- RHSPCA Barn Cats In Need Of Homes
- Self-taught Coder Now Schools Ninjas In Her Own Dojo
- Local Migrants To Hunger Strike For Immigration Reform
- Kaine Reintroduces Job Training Bill
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 23
-
Mar 25
-
Mar 25
-
Mar 26
-
Mar 27
-
Mar 27
-
Mar 28
-
Mar 30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.