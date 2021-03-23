In a story published on March 20 (“RHSPCA Barn Cats In Need Of Homes”) RHSPCA was incorrectly identified as a shelter that provides spay and neuter services for outdoor cats as part of its community cat services. RHSPCA partners with Anicira and Augusta Regional SPCA to offer those services and outdoor cats can be brought to those shelters for additional help.

